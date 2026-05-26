📱 Apple is rumored to paint the iPhone 18 Pro in four different colors

🎨 Leakers indicate two new finishes will be added to the lineup: dark red and light blue

🟠 It looks like orange and dark blue will be going away

⚫️ For fans of black phones, the iPhone 18 Pro might be the one for you

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro this September

If you want a splash of color on your next premium iPhone, chances are you’ll have to buy the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple’s next lineup of high-end smartphones is expected to arrive later this fall, and the rumor is that the iPhone Fold (or whatever it’s called) will only be sold in black and white variants. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will reportedly be offered in four different colors.

We’ve seen a handful of leaks that all point to the same four finishes, suggesting there might be credibility to them. The leaks also suggest Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue, the two flagship colors of the iPhone 17 Pro, will be going away in favor of more subtle, conventional finishes.

Here are the four rumored iPhone 18 Pro colors in high-resolution mockups (courtesy of Foundry).

Leaked iPhone 18 Pro colors

🍒 Dark Red / Cherry

The flagship color of the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be a dark red finish. It’ll reportedly have hints of cherry red or wine, with its hue skewing much richer and deeper than any previous red iPhone has. We’ve seen this color leak a handful of times, and every time it does, I see a lot of people excited in the comment section and on social media. I imagine this’ll be a very popular color when/if it arrives.

🏙️ Light Blue

It looks like some variation of Sierra Blue from the iPhone 13 Pro could be making its way to the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple is reportedly prepping a shiny new finish that’ll give the iPhone a fresh, bright blue hue that looks reminiscent of the company’s Sky Blue from the MacBook and iPad lines. While it’s unclear what name it’ll eventually take on, it seems like it’ll be more saturated than the Sky Blue iPhone Air, which might mean a new brand is in store.

👽 Space Gray / Black

A lot of folks were disappointed when Apple didn’t include a standard, dark gray/black iPhone in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Luckily, it looks like that’ll change with the iPhone 18 Pro. Every leak we’ve seen indicates there will be a Space Gray-esque finish offered in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max lineups, giving you that sleek and sophisticated look a lot of people appreciate.

🪙 Silver

Finally, Apple is once again expected to include silver in its lineup of colors. It’s a tried and true staple of Apple’s iPhone at this point, offering a somewhat generic finish that’s brighter and stands out better than Space Gray. It’s unclear if the shade will be any different than it was on the iPhone 17 Pro, but from what we’ve read, it sounds like it’ll be exactly the same.

Our iPhone 18 Pro coverage continues

We’re tracking every rumor and leak until the iPhone 18 Pro is announced this September. Stay tuned and subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.