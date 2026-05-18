🍎 Apple is reportedly experiencing setbacks with the iPhone Fold’s hinge design

❌ While it’s eliminating the crease down the middle of the screen, it isn’t as durable as it needs to be

⏳ The company needs to find a solution because, otherwise, it could delay its release

📅 The iPhone Fold is rumored to launch this September

The iPhone Fold is one of the most anticipated gadgets of 2026, and it’ll serve as a new benchmark for Apple’s engineering and design prowess once it hits the market. But behind the scenes, the company is reportedly facing a big issue that could end up delaying the device if it doesn’t figure out a solution: the hinge.

Instant Digital, a well-known leaker in the Apple world, shared on Weibo that Apple is reportedly facing issues with the iPhone Fold hinge’s durability. In its testing, the hinge isn’t standing up to as many folds as it needs to before failing. It isn’t clear what number that is, but every foldable that hits the market goes through similar tests to ensure it can withstand frequent opens and closes over time.

The leaker says that Apple is trying to find a solution to the problem. Otherwise, progress on the phone will be “indefinitely delayed.” We haven’t heard any other rumors pointing to potential production delays on the foldable iPhone, so take this with a grain of salt. Still, Apple must find a solution to the issue if it’s actually going on - it won’t want to wind up with the same fate as the first Galaxy Fold from 2019.

Apple is reportedly using a brand-new liquid metal hinge design that’s supposed to be stronger and last longer than other hinges on the market. It’s also supposed to eliminate the crease from the 7.6-inch foldable display, which Instant Digital claims is the case in Apple’s tests, even though its durability is failing. Given it’s a new type of hinge mechanism, problems were likely expected to arise, and it could be a matter of time until Apple fixes them (assuming it hasn’t already).

If all goes according to plan, Apple is rumored to release the iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra) this September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. It’s expected to have a short and stubby design with a 5.4-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch folding screen, two rear cameras, and an optimized version of iOS for split-screen multitasking. It’s expected to cost well over $2,000.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.