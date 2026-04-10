A mockup of what the iPhone Fold could look like when it’s open. (Credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

🍎 Apple might name its first foldable iPhone the “iPhone Ultra”

New leaks suggest Apple will

📅 Apple is widely expected to be on track to release the foldable iPhone later this year, despite previous rumors

📱 The phone will have a passport-like design with two rear cameras, Touch ID, and no crease on the screen

💰 It’s rumored to cost upwards of $2,000

The first foldable iPhone is expected to come out later this year, but one thing remains very unclear about the device: its name. While reporters and leakers alike have used “iPhone Fold” to refer to the device for well over a year, the device may wind up being called “iPhone Ultra,” according to new leaks.

Instant Digital has shared what iPhones we can expect from Apple later this year, and alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, there’s also mention of the iPhone Ultra. Accurate leaks have come from Instant Digital in the past, oftentimes corroborated by other reputable sources before being proven to be such. Because of this, we’re giving this Weibo post a bit more credibility than we otherwise would.

The iPhone Ultra brand was also mentioned by Digital Chat Station, another Apple leaker with a decent track record, a few days ago. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple is considering using the “Ultra” brand in future products like the touchscreen MacBook and camera-equipped AirPods, then expanding it to other product lines in the future. While the timing technically wouldn’t align with Gurman’s reporting, it’s not out of the question for Apple to adopt “Ultra” for the foldable iPhone, given how different it’ll be from other iPhones in its lineup.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to come with a passport-like design that’s a lot shorter and stubbier than other foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’ll have a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch foldable screen, minus the crease. The phone will reportedly have two rear cameras, a Touch ID sensor on the side, Apple’s rumored A20 Pro processor, and a big 5,400-5,800mAh battery.

Apple is on track to announce its first foldable iPhone this September, despite previous reports of engineering issues behind the scenes. Whether it also launches in September is a mystery, but it sounds like it’ll be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro this fall. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 and standard iPhone 18 are expected in the spring of 2027.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.