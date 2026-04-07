(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 New images of the upcoming iPhone Fold have leaked

📐 The photos showcase a dummy version of the device, and it’s certainly very wide

🍎 Rumors have suggested Apple would choose a wider form factor than what Samsung and Google offer, and it seems like they were right

🤏 The device is a lot shorter than the iPhone 18 Pro, which is also reportedly pictured

📅 Apple is expected to announce the iPhone Fold later this year, but it might not ship for a few months afterward

Apple is getting closer and closer to releasing its first foldable iPhone, and the leaks keep on coming as a result. Sonny Dickson, a well-known source for mostly-accurate Apple leaks, has shared images of what appear to be dummy versions of the iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro, and they seem to confirm rumors that Apple’s first folding phone will be quite short and stout.

Reports have indicated that the iPhone Fold design would be short and wide, similar to Google’s first Pixel Fold, which was more passport-like than anything. The device is significantly shorter than the iPhone 18 Pro dummy that sits alongside it, and its displays seem quite wide. There are two rear cameras on a plateau in the top left corner, while the hinge unrealistically sticks out on the folding display.

Dickson doesn’t share dimensions for the iPhone Fold in the photos, but previously leaks have indicated the front display will be 5.4 inches while the folding screen will measure 7.8 inches. When open, the device is expected to be less than 5 mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone of all time, beating the iPhone Air.

The device likely won’t ship with Face ID, which seems indicative by Dickson’s images since there isn’t a cut-out for the sensors. Instead, Touch ID will likely be integrated into the side button. The typical array of speakers, microphones, and a USB-C port will likely grace the sides of the phone, while the inclusion of Camera Control seems to be a mystery, but a likely inclusion nonetheless.

The dummies in the images above aren’t final designs for Apple’s upcoming devices, but are more of a guide for how they’ll generally look. (Dummies like this are usually based on CAD renders, which case comapnies use to design their products ahead of device launches.)

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and (potentially) the iPhone Air 2. However, speculation is rising that it won’t ship alongside the other phones; Apple might have hit some engineering issues behind the scenes, which could delay the launch by a few months. We’ll have to wait until September to know for sure whether this is the case.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.