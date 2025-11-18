(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple is said to be testing a huge battery for its first foldable iPhone

🔋 A new rumor says that the device could have a 5,400 – 5,800mAh battery

👀 That would blow past the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery

📅 Apple is rumored to announce the first iPhone Fold late next year

The first foldable iPhone is rumored to come with some impressive specs, and it sounds like one of them could be the battery. Known Naver leaker and aggregator yeux1122 has shared that Apple is reportedly testing a battery for the iPhone Fold that ranges in size from 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh. This would not only be the biggest battery in an iPhone to date, but it would dwarf the competition as well.

The foldable iPhone is said to be utilizing high-density battery cells, which seems to indicate Apple is getting more comfortable with the idea of using silicone-carbon batteries. This will allow them to keep the physical size of the battery cells down while maximizing the capacity. Apple is also heavily working on improving power efficiency, according to rumors, given the limited space it has to fit everything inside the device.

Battery size is very important in the world of foldables, especially ones that open up to tiny tablets. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is our favorite folding phone of the year, but its 4,400mAh battery struggles to last a full day. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s larger 5,015mAh cell is better, but can drain quickly if you use the large screen a lot. Apple’s foldable iPhone could last longer than both, if it lands on the right combination of battery size and efficiency.

Other iPhone Fold rumors say that the device will include a 5.5-inch outer screen with a 7.8-inch foldable display. It’ll have a Touch ID sensor on the side for security, two rear cameras, Apple’s rumored C2 modem for 5G, and no visible crease. It’s expected to land late next year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.