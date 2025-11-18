(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👀 One leaker has claimed that GTA 6 may be coming to Nintendo Switch 2

🤔 Rockstar has reportedly tested the upcoming title on the latest Nintendo console

🧪 They did note that “tests don’t always equal release” and were unsure of how successful the tests may have been

🙏 Rockstar has brought more of its games to Nintendo’s handhelds in the past, including the remastered GTA trilogy on Switch 1 and the upcoming Red Dead Redemption remaster for Switch 2

The upcoming GTA 6 title from Rockstar Games could be headed for Nintendo Switch 2, according to one leaker.

As per NateTheHate on X, Rockstar has reportedly made efforts to bring GTA 6 to Switch 2 with tests to see if the game will work on the platform.

NateTheHate admittedly said that “tests don’t always equal release” and that while they know “an effort has been made to see if they [Rockstar] can bring it to the platform”, they “don’t know the current state of that effort”.

Rockstar has successfully brought more recent releases to Switch in the past, including the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The upcoming remaster of Red Dead Redemption is making its way to Switch 2, too.

Whether a full-scale Grand Theft Auto game is too much for the Switch 2 remains to be seen, especially as Rockstar has only confirmed the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles are getting GTA 6 on day one when the game releases November 16, 2026. PC support is expected to come sometime later, if the example of GTA 5 is to be followed.

The Switch 2 is more powerful than its predecessor by some magnitude, especially with its support for DLSS, plus having a larger 7.9-inch Full HD screen with 120fps support in selected games. According to one developer, Nintendo’s latest console is even a close match for the Xbox Series S, a console that will be able to run GTA 6.

Rockstar’s testing makes sense, as other publishers have admitted a change in stance once they tried a game on Switch 2.

For example, Capcom had no real plans to port Resident Evil Requiem to the Switch 2, but after experimenting with Requiem and Resident Evil Village internally, both titles are making their way to Switch 2 early next year.

Rockstar’s experimentation with GTA 6 on Switch 2 isn’t expected to have contributed to the title’s most recent delay from May to November 2026, but means there’s a slim possibility the game could come to Nintendo’s console.

