Take-Two Interactive boss Straus Zelnick has claimed that games such as GTA 6 couldn’t be made by AI.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Zelnick noted that “no creativity… can exist by definition in an AI model” due to it being data-driven.

Furthermore, he highlighted that AI is inherently “backwards-looking” and because it learns from large data sets of old information, it makes it “derivative”.

He applied this point to a marketing plan for Grand Theft Auto, arguing that as if there were “no constraints” on AI, it wouldn’t be possible to create an “equivalent to a GTA marketing plan” because “you wouldn’t end up with anything very good. You end up with something pretty derivative” due to it lacking any form of creativity.

Zelnick continued that while there are things that are predictable that are based on data sets, that’s what AI is “really good at”. However, for “what we do at Take Two, anything that isn’t attached to that, it’s going to be really, really bad at.”

Another key point the Take-Two CEO mentioned is that copyright is an immediate concern. His argument is that Take-Two needs to protect its own intellectual property. In addition, if you create intellectual property with AI, then it isn’t “protectable”.

He argued that there need to be “constraints” on AI to protect people’s rights, and to ensure that Take-Two’s content must stand up to copyright law.

In the past, Zelnick has taken a more measured position on AI, noting that while it can help Take-Two do a “better job and a more efficient job”, it takes “genius” to create “hits” and that genius is “the domain of human beings”.

With this in mind, he believes that AI can be a helping hand for certain tasks, but humans should be left to more creative endeavors.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, after a recent delay and two informative trailers.

