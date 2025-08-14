📆 GTA 6 is scheduled for release on May 26, 2026, after a delay from its initial fall 2025 launch

🙏 Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is highly confident the game will meet its new release date, emphasizing Rockstar's history of exceeding expectations

📈 The game is expected to sell 40 million copies in its first year, primarily driven by PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sales, with a PC release likely later

💰 If GTA 6 matches the success of GTA 5, it could see multiple re-releases, remasters, and ports in the future

GTA 6 will be the biggest game of next year – if not ever – but will Rockstar stick to its new release date? Take-Two CEO thinks so.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, after being delayed from its fall 2025 release. When asked whether that date could change, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said he's confident Rockstar will deliver.

Speaking to CNBC, Zelnick shared how strongly he believes the game will release on May 26, 2026.

"My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously," Zelnick said. "We try not to pump expectations. Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still beat them. I know that's their goal. I know it's going to be an amazing game."

Zelnick is also aware of the hype surrounding GTA 6's upcoming release, and said the publisher isn't counting its cash before the game is out.

"While I couldn't be more optimistic than I am, all of us have to do the work. We have to deliver something great to consumers and then the consumers are going to tell us just how great it is," he said.

GTA 6 has been predicted to sell 40 million copies in its first year – a phenomenal feat if it occurs. Console players will be the driving force in terms of early sales as the game is only coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release is likely at a later date, though Rockstar hasn't indicated when that could take place.

The second trailer for GTA was ‘the biggest video launch of all time’ according to Rockstar and was captured entirely on PS5. It’s amassed over 127 million views as of writing.

It prints money

If GTA 6 is as successful as Grand Theft Auto 5, which continues to sell countless copies per yer, expect several re-releases, remasters and ports of GTA 6.

Rockstar is also likely to release a GTA 6 collector’s edition to cash in on fan’s excitement and for those who want to celebrate the game’s launch with some exclusive goodies and memorabilia.

