If you were blown away by the GTA 6 Trailer 2 and wondered whether it was running on a high-end PC or the $700 PS5 Pro, Rockstar has confirmed that it was actually captured entirely in-game on a base PlayStation 5.

In a social media post, Rockstar said Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 was captured "entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes."

That's an impressive feat considering how detailed and lifelike the latest GTA 6 footage looks, and will also please those who haven't shelled out for a PS5 Pro. It also means that publisher Take-Two's promise that the game will “run fine on Xbox Series S" could hold true.

It also helps that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed to May 26, 2026. Rockstar has plenty of time to polish and perfect the game for consoles ahead of its release.

It's not like Rockstar hasn't delivered spectacular visuals in the past, either. Red Dead Redemption 2 is still one of the most impressive looking games ever made, even though it was released in 2018.

GTA 6 has also reportedly been in development since 2014. That's an unprecedented amount of development time, and one that can only be afforded to a studio like Rockstar thanks to the runaway success of GTA 5 and its previous games.

What's less clear about GTA 6 is how it will run on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game is unlikely to hit 60fps, even on PS5 Pro, though that will unlikely deter anyone from purchasing the long awaited follow-up to Grand Theft Auto 5.

