🚨 The Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller will be available for pre-order starting May 22, 2025

👀 It features a vibrant orange Drawbridge insignia and motto, made in partnership with Kojima Productions

💰 The controller costs $84.99, $15 more than the standard PS5 controller

📆 It will be released on June 26, 2025, coinciding with the launch of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

The latest game to get a limited edition PS5 controller color is Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. But when can you get your hands on the custom DualSense?

The Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller is bound to be popular with fans of the first game, and there's no doubt that Kojima's next title is one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games this year.

The controller has been made in partnership with Kojima Productions and features a customized insignia and motto of the Drawbridge in vibrant orange.

Here's everything you need to know about the Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller, including when you can pre-order it, the price, and release date.

Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller stock alerts

Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller pre-order date

The Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller is available to pre-order starting May 22, 2025, at 10am ET in the US and 10am local time in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The controller is available through direct.playstation.com and participating retailers. As expected, it will be sold in limited quantities.

Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller price

Like other limited edition PS5 controller colors, the Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller costs $84.99. That's $10 more than the standard PS5 controller, so you're paying a premium for the custom design.

Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller release date

The new PS5 controller launches on June 26, 2025, the same date as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Just remember that it’s unlikely to be in stock come that date, so make sure you get your pre-order in on May 22.

