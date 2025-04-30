😮 Returnal on PS5 Pro now delivers up to 2.5x the pixels, enhancing sharpness through improved upscaling

Returnal, comfortably one of the best PS5 games for Sony's console, has finally received an update for PS5 Pro.

It comes in time for the game's fourth anniversary and promises to deliver up to 2.5x the pixels. Returnal relies heavily on an upscaling solution to boost image quality from 1080p to a 4K-like resolution, so expect it to look much sharper on the PS5 Pro.

It should also bring the PS5 Pro version more in line with Returnal's PC release, which allows the game to look substantially better if you have the right hardware.

Unfortunately, developer Housemarque hasn't added other PC features in this PS5 Pro update, such as ray tracing effects. However, the improvement in image quality is welcome.

Returnal was released in 2021 and utilizes almost every aspect of the PlayStation 5’s unique feature set to great effect, such as immersive 3D audio and smart use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

If you somehow skipped Returnal, the game provides an innovative twist on the roguelike genre. You’ll need to survive against countless swarms of enemies in an ever-changing world, and use alien weaponry and artifacts to give yourself a fighting chance of survival. However, if you die, you’ll have to start again. There’s a constant risk and reward element to gameplay that will keep you coming back.

Developer Housemarque added an endless mode in 2022 called the Tower of Sisyphus, giving veteran players and completionists another challenge to enjoy. There's extra story content to discover, and you can also team up with another player to make life a little easier.

Returnal fans can look forward to Housemarque's next game, which was recently announced during a recent State of Play event. The next title from the Finnish studio is called Saros and stars Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher). It's due to release in 2026.

