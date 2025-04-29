😮 A decade-old open world Ubisoft game just got an unexpected upgrade

🙌 Far Cry 4, originally released in November 2014, has received a new update to support 60fps on PlayStation 5

🙏 Some fans are calling for Ubisoft to update even older Far Cry titles

👍 It isn't the first time Ubisoft has added higher frame rate support to their older games

If you thought Ubisoft was done updating the now decade-old Far Cry 4, you'd be mistaken.

In an unexpected turn of events, the game is set to receive a brand new update for PS5 to enable 60fps output. This higher frame rate has been supported on Xbox Series X|S since 2021, so Far Cry fans have only had to wait four years for the update to arrive on Sony's console.

In addition, Ubisoft has also been updating other classic titles in more recent times, with Assassin's Creed Odyssey getting a 60fps update for both Sony and Microsoft's consoles back in 2021, while Assassin's Creed Syndicate received a similar performance update in November last year.

Some hopeful Reddit users have even got their hopes up for further Far Cry fame rate boosts, with one user even hoping Far Cry 4's beloved predecessor, Far Cry 3, gets both a frame rate boost. They’re also hoping Ubisoft will fix the title's dreaded controller issues.

Far Cry 4 first launched back in November 2014 on both the Xbox One and PS4, as well as on Xbox 360 and PS3, meaning it now technically spans three console generations, making it part of a rare club. Other games that have achieved the feat include Grand Theft Auto 5 and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, as well as The Last of Us, for instance.

Ubisoft recently released Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which it claimed was a successful release. However, due to looming financial issues and poor sales performance, Ubisoft created a new subsidiary focusing on its major franchises – Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – which was valued at €4 billion ($4.3 billion). Chinese publisher Tencent invested $1.25 billion into the new subsidiary for a 25% minority stake, while Ubisoft retains full control and consolidates the entity.

Up next: Buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to avoid this compatibility issue

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.