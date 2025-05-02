The GTA 6 release date is now March 26, 2026, according to Rockstar Games, breaking its promise to deliver the highly anticipated video game in 2025.

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026,” said the company in an official statement today. “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected.”

GTA 6 is slated to release on PS5 and Xbox, from the PS5 Pro to the Xbox Series S. There’s still no word of GTA 6 on PC or Nintendo Switch 2. But everyone wants to play this game on their platform – the GTA 6 trailer broke internet records.

Other games trembled in GTA 6’s presence. The previous 2025 release window reportedly caused other video game publishers to move their game release dates out of GTA 6’s wake. Borderlands 4 moved up its release date, although the developers claimed it didn’t have to do with GTA 6.

Will the GTA 6 price be $100 or more?

Rockstar Games said the goal of every game it releases “has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception.”

The game publisher concluded with, “We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Those expectations may come with a higher price tag, especially deeper into 2026, as some analysts expect GTA 6 will cost $100 or more. Considering Xbox prices went up and games will soon become $80 a pop, this no longer seems like a stretch.

Will GTA 6 have a Collector’s Edition like this? (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

GTA 6 Collector’s Edition

Even with the GTA 6 release date delayed, The Shortcut is looking out for two things: the pre-order date and the Collector’s Edition. GTA 5 did have a collector’s edition with extra goodies, and we expect the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition to sell out.

Rockstar Games started accepting GTA 5 pre-orders almost a year before the game launched on PS3 and Xbox 360. Of course, this was back in 2013 – two dozen years ago. Given this history, it’s still plausible that GTA 6 pre-orders might start this holiday season even though its release date has been pushed to 2026.