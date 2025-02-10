🙌 There’s some good news for PC owners waiting for GTA 6

🤞 The growing importance of the PC market means the game could come sooner than expected

🥇 Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick still said the game will release first on consoles

📈 GTA 6’s release should also spur console sales

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners are eagerly anticipating the release of GTA 6, but what about PC owners? Rockstar’s open world series tends to arrive on PC a few years after its console release, but that might not be the case with Grand Theft Auto 6.

Speaking to IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick highlighted how important releasing games on PC has become in recent years and revealed that a PC version of a multiplatform game can generate 40% of overall sales, sometimes more.

“We have seen PC become a much more important part of what used be a console business, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that trend continue,” said Zelnick.

However, Zelnick suggested that PC players will still have to wait a little longer than console owners for GTA 6.

“With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously,” said Zelnick. “Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”

The release of GTA 6 is bound to create a boost in console sales, which will please Sony and Microsoft. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have slumped, and it’s fair to say that Xbox sales have fallen off a cliff.

Zelnick is confident Grand Theft Auto 6 will reinvigorate the console market.

“When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles,” Zelnick said.

“And I think that will happen this year. I don't think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others. So I'm not concerned about that [console sales falling]. I think the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC.”

GTA 6 is still on track to release in fall 2025, but it sounds like a PC port could arrive as soon as 2026, particularly if console sales don’t recover. There has been talk that GTA 6 could cost $100 and some have questioned whether the game will run well on Xbox Series S. While we don’t know how much GTA 6 will cost just yet, Zelnick has said the game will run fine on Xbox Series S.

