📆 Borderlands 4's release date moved up from September 23 to September 12 due to confidence in the game's development

🙅‍♂️ Gearbox Software's president, Randy Pitchford, denies the date change is related to GTA 6's fall release window

🤔 Both Gearbox Software and Rockstar are owned by Take-Two, suggesting knowledge of GTA 6's release timing

🚨 A 20-minute State of Play event focusing on Borderlands 4 airs today

Gearbox Software's president Randy Pitchford has taken to social media to deny the latest GTA 6 rumor that began circulating yesterday.

Pitchford announced that Borderlands 4 release date had moved forward from September 23 to September 12, leading many to speculate that the decision was made so the upcoming looter shooter would have some breathing room from GTA 6.

However, that's not the case according to Pitchford, who said the decision was made as a result of "confidence in the game".

In a post on X, Pitchford said: "Borderlands 4 shipping early is 100% the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory backed by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates. Our decision is literally 0% about any other product’s actual or theoretical launch date."

GTA 6 is due to be released in the fall of this year, which covers the period between September 21 and December 22, 2025. We're still waiting for Rockstar to give us a firm date, but both Gearbox Software and Rockstar are owned by Take-Two. If anyone knows when GTA 6 will be released, then it's Take-Two.

Other publishers are waiting with baited breath for GTA 6’s release date, as the open-world game is likely to eclipse anything else available during that month. Releasing a game on the same day as GTA 6 would also be financial suicide.

A new State of Play is set to air today which focuses solely on Borderlands 4. It will last around 20 minutes and will include “developer-guided gameplay, including missions, killer weapons, exciting Action Skills, new and returning characters, and more”.

Up next: One of the best PS5 games finally got a PlayStation 5 Pro update

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.