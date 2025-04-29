(Credit: 2K Games)

🆕 A new PlayStation State of Play takes place tomorrow

👀 It will focus solely on Borderlands 4

📆 The game has had its release date pushed forward to September 12

👴 It’s been six years since Borderlands 3 was released

Sony has announced the date for the next PlayStation State of Play event. It takes place tomorrow, April 30, and will focus on Borderlands 4.

During the State of Play, Gearbox Software’s creative director Graeme Timmins will be joined by other members of the Gearbox team to share the “nitty-gritty details” of how players will wreak havoc in Borderlands 4’s world of Kairos.

The presentation will last over 20 minutes and will include “developer-guided gameplay, including missions, killer weapons, exciting Action Skills, new and returning characters, and more”, according to the PlayStation Blog post.

Gearbox Software president Randy Pitchford also revealed that Borderlands 4’s release date has changed. The game will now release on September 12, 2025, instead of September 23.

Borderlands 3 released in 2019 and was generally praised by critics. There’s been several Borderlands spin-offs in the meantime and even a movie. However, fans have been waiting for a true, mainline sequel to the popular looter shooter.

How to watch the Borderlands 4 State of Play

You can watch the Borderlands 4 State of Play on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels on April 30 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST. I’ll also embed the video below closer to the time.

