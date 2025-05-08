📈 GTA 6's second trailer amassed over 475 million views in one day, making it the biggest video launch of all time

We already knew that GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time, but the proof is in the pudding – or in this case, the views.

Rockstar released a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on Tuesday, May 6, shortly after announcing the game had been delayed to May 26, 2026. However, the company told The Hollywood Reporter that it had received over 475 million views across all platforms, making it the biggest video launch of all time.

GTA 6 trailer 2 amassed more views than Deadpool & Wolverine, which debuted with 365 million views in its first 24 hours, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which racked up 200 million views.

It's also led to streams of the trailer's featured song "Hot Together" by The Pointer Sisters surging 182,000 percent on Spotify. “Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else,” said Sulinna Ong, Spotify’s global head of editorial, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Music has been synonymous with the series since the very beginning, so it’s great to see fans both new and established connecting with an iconic track in this way.”

Rockstar confirmed that all of the footage in the game's second trailer was captured "entirely in-game" on PS5. Due to how impressive Grand Theft Auto 6 looks, there was speculation the trailer was captured on a high-end PC or even the PS5 Pro. However, that's not the case, according to Rockstar.

GTA 6’s second trailer currently has over 85 million views on YouTube alone. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch it above.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.