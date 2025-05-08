(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

😬 The Nintendo Switch 2 price could change depending on US tariff situations, according to Nintendo's president

👀 The console's price remains $449.99, or $499.99 with Mario Kart World, despite tariff changes

🚨 Switch 2 pre-orders at the My Nintendo Store begin today but are invite-only, requiring specific criteria like a year-long Switch Online account and 50 hours of gameplay

📈 Nintendo raised accessory prices by $5 to $10, following similar price hikes by Microsoft and Sony

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted that the Nintendo Switch 2 price could change depending on the tariff situation in the US. However, he didn't specify whether the price would go up or down.

“At this time, the top priority is to quickly popularize the Switch 2 hardware," Furukawa told Yahoo Japan (thanks, Genki). "If the assumptions regarding tariffs change significantly, we would like to consider what price adjustments we should make and implement them after considering various factors."

Nintendo delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in April but didn't adjust the console's price, despite tariffs being placed on China and Vietnam, where the Switch 2 is manufactured. However, Nintendo raised the price of Switch 2 accessories from $5 to $10.

Furukawa's admission comes shortly after Microsoft raised Xbox prices significantly worldwide. The price of an Xbox Series X increased by $100, and the 2TB Galaxy Edition Xbox Series X now costs more than the PS5 Pro at $729.99.

Sony also announced a PS5 price increase in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia, and raised the price of PlayStation Plus in South and Central America, and Canada.

The Nintendo Switch 2 price is $449.99 or $499.99 with Mario Kart World included. It's likely that the Switch 2 could become more expensive in the future if the current console pricing trend continues.

Switch 2 pre-orders at the My Nintendo Store open today but are only available to those who received an invite. You'll need to meet Nintendo's requirements to get an invite, which includes having a Switch Online account for at least a year, clocking 50 hours of gameplay, and sharing your gameplay data with Nintendo.

