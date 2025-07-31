(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to break sales records when it releases next year. And even though most will opt for the regular game version, Rockstar will want to offer an extravagant GTA 6 collector's edition to sell to the most dedicated fans.

But how much will a Grand Theft Auto 6 collector’s edition cost, and what will it contain?

Despite the surge in digital sales and pre-order bonuses, collector's editions are still popular with gamers. They tend to often offer unique memorabilia like figurines or artwork, and cost considerably more than purchasing a standard copy of the game alone.

Ironically, some collector's editions no longer include the game – and if they do, it's usually a digital copy. Hopefully, that won't be the case with the GTA 6 collector's edition, as it will only add more on to what is likely to be an expensive package.

To determine the pre-order date, potential price and what to expect from a Grand Theft Auto 6 collector's edition, we've analyzed Rockstar's previous releases to give us a better indication of what we might see. Once we get concrete information from Rockstar, we'll update this page with all the info you’ll need.

GTA 6 collector's edition: pre-order date

It's difficult to pin down the exact GTA 6 collector's edition pre-order date because Rockstar could delay the game again. However, if we take the May 26, 2026, date as gospel, it's likely that pre-orders for the Grand Theft Auto 6 collector's edition will open at least one month before the game releases.

The collector’s edition will probably sell out fast, so pre-ordering will be essential if you want to own a small piece of video game history.

GTA 6 collector's edition: price

The GTA 4 special edition focuses on physical items. (Credit: Rockstar)

Thanks to inflation and general market trends, this is another tricky one to predict with 100% accuracy. We know the base game will cost at least $69.99, which is already $10 more than GTA 5 was released for. However, some analysts believe Rockstar may even sell the game for $80 or even $100, with publishers like Nintendo charging a new, higher price for certain titles.

A quick look at the GTA 5 collector's edition shows that it cost $150 in 2013, while GTA 4's special edition was a more palatable $90. Based on these prices, we can predict that the GTA 6 collector's edition will cost considerably more.

Rockstar could keep the price down by not including a copy of the game – a frustrating trend we've seen from other publishers as you still have to buy a copy anyway – but a price of $199.99 seems like a safe bet for the GTA 6 collector’s edition. We’re could also see multiple collector’s editions with differing price points to offer consumers more choice.

GTA 6 collector's edition: what to expect

GTA 5’s collector’s edition included the following. (Credit: Rockstar)

Looking at previous collector's editions for the Grand Theft Auto series, we can see that Rockstar likes to include a mixture of physical items and digital bonuses. GTA 4's special edition was mainly a physical affair – a sign of the times before digital content took over. It included an art book, soundtrack CD, keychain, safety deposit box, and a duffel bag.

The GTA 5 collector's edition contained plenty of physical goodies like a snapback hat, a security deposit bag with logo key, a collectible steelbook, a blueprint map. However, it also came with several digital in-game extras like unique vehicles, additional weapons, and bonus outfits.

The GTA 6 collector's edition will likely take inspiration from the game's Vice City setting and the game's two main characters: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Expect a crime-inspired bit of swag or two, as well as plenty of digital content to sweeten the deal.

