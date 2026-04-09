(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📅 Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on July 22

🇬🇧 The event is expected to take place in London, opposed to New York like last year

📱 The company will also reveal the Z Fold 8 “Wide” and - more than likely - the Flip 8 on the same date

✍️ Samsung could also resurrect the S Pen for the Fold 8, amidst increased competition

📐 The Fold 8 is expected to be a little thicker than the Fold 7, but take on a very similar design overall

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on July 22, according to a report from Korea Economic Times. The report suggests that Samsung will head to London for the launch event, opposed to New York City or Paris, like the last couple of Galaxy Fold launches. The Fold 8 will likely be unveiled alongside the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Samsung’s answer to the iPhone Fold, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (although it wasn’t mentioned in the report).

The rumored launch date aligns with previous Galaxy Fold events. Samsung started introducing its foldable phones in July a number of years ago, well ahead of Google’s annual Pixel launch and Apple’s iPhone launch every September. It seems that Samsung will be sticking with that timeline moving forward. It’s also worth mentioning that the Galaxy S26’s delayed launch doesn’t seem to have had an effect on Samsung’s foldable plans for 2026.

The report also hints at a potential return of a beloved Samsung Galaxy feature: S Pen support. Last year, the company got rid of it on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to keep the device as thin as possible. This year, the Fold 8 is expected to get a little thicker to fit a bigger battery, and it could make room for S Pen support as a result. The feature is expected to land on both the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Wide, amidst rising competition in the foldable market, to help differentiate Samsung’s offerings even further.

Previous rumors indicate that Samsung won’t be doing much with the Fold 8 besides making it a bit thicker. There could be a bigger 5,000mAh battery inside, which is nice, and it’ll likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. It could also get faster 45W charging and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera. After last year’s big redesign, it makes sense that Samsung will be taking a beat and improving the phone in smaller ways.

It’s unclear when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will go on sale, but given that Samsung usually waits 8-10 days after announcing its phones to release them, it seems realistic that it could start shipping on or around July 31st.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.