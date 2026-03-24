(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung’s next foldable has just leaked, this time in new renders

👀 The Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears to be identical to the Fold 7

📐 However, it might be a bit thicker to accommodate a bigger battery

🤷‍♂️ Besides its added thickness, there’s not much else to write home about

📅 The Z Fold 8 is likely to arrive this summer

We just got our first potential look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but you’re not the only one who thinks their mind is playing tricks on them. Samsung’s next foldable phone will look a lot like its last one, according to new CAD-based renders shared by OnLeaks and Android Headlines. The camera bump will still be huge, the device itself will be pretty thin, and the corners will be as boxy as ever.

But there’s one change worth mentioning: the thickness.

🔋 A little thicker for a bigger battery?

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

This week, we also got our first look at the specs of the Z Fold 8, and the leak indicated that the phone could ship with a larger 5,000mAh battery. That’s a pretty big jump compared to the 4,400mAh battery in the Fold 7, and it might fix the phone’s inability to last a full day as a result.

Of course, when that leak surfaced, everyone thought Samsung would have to make the phone thicker to accommodate the extra battery capacity, and that’s exactly what it seems like the company will do. The Fold 8 pictured here is 4.5mm thick when open, which is 0.3mm thicker than the Fold 7. It seems like that’ll be just enough room for Samsung to cram in the bigger battery, all while keeping it nice and slim.

The phone is also expected to get faster 45W charging and a vapor chamber cooling system, both of which will also benefit from the extra thickness of the device.

Elsewhere, this looks a lot like the phone we’ve been seeing in the hands of users since last July. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will still come with a 6.5-inch outer screen and an 8-inch foldable screen, stereo speakers, a SIM card tray, and hole-punch cameras. Speaking of which, the camera bump on the back is still quite large and sticks out a lot from the rest of the phone.

Rumor has it the device will come with an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It’s not clear if Samsung will bring back S Pen support on the Fold 8, but at least for now, you can cross your fingers.

Samsung is expected to announce the Fold 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 this summer. It could also announce a wider, stubbier version of the Z Fold to compete with Apple’s iPhone Fold.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.