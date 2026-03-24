You can pay an extra $72 to Oura… Oura you don’t have to

Save $130 with early bird pricing

🔋 Ultrahuman Pro Ring has up to 15 days of battery life – and 45+ days with a case – so endurance makes every competing smart ring look like it needs a babysitter

💰 Early bird pre-order pricing bundles Ring Pro + Charging Case for $349, a $130 saving over the $479 retail price – but only the first 1,000 orders get that floor

🚫 Unlike Oura Ring 4 – which charges $5.99/month. Within Ultrahuman Ring Pro, your sleep, HRV, recovery, stress and even caffeine tracking are all free, forever.

💍 The titanium unibody houses a dual-core processor with on-chip machine learning, a redesigned heart-rate sensor, and 250 days of on-device data storage

🩺 Optional PowerPlugs add medical-grade extras: 90%+ accuracy ovulation tracking, GLP-1 medication monitoring, and snoring analysis

📦 The Charging Case includes Find My Case, haptic alerts, LED battery indicator, Qi wireless charging, and faster firmware updates via direct case connectivity

📅 Pre-orders are open now at Ultrahuman; shipping begins May 15 in sizes 5–14 across four finishes

If you’ve been holding off on a smart ring because you didn’t want another subscription eating into your monthly budget, today is worth paying attention to. Ultrahuman has opened US pre-orders for the Ring Pro – its third-generation health tracker – and the deal structure at launch is genuinely hard to argue with.

The early bird tier gets you the Ring Pro and the new Pro Charging Case together for $349. That’s the same sticker price as a base Oura Ring 4 – except the Oura requires a $5.99/month membership to unlock the health data you actually bought the ring to see. Buy Ultrahuman and pay once. That’s it. What you see on day one is what you get for the life of the device.

Save $130 with early bird pricing

Pay once and that’s it – everything the Ring Pro tracks is yours, no monthly bill required.

The 15-day battery story is the real headline

Smart ring battery life has always been a quiet frustration. Most rings top out around seven or eight days, which sounds fine until you realize you’re charging it every week – forever. Both the Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring manage roughly that pace. The Ring Pro more than doubles it at 15 days standalone, and then the PRO Charging Case takes the combined figure past 45 days. That’s not a modest improvement; it’s a different category of device.

The case itself is more than a charging puck. It packs Find My Case with an integrated speaker, haptic alerts, an LED battery indicator, Qi wireless charging, and direct firmware update capability. On-device, the ring stores 250 days of health data – meaning you could be without your phone for over a week and not lose a single night’s worth of tracking.

Pre-order tiers – move fast or pay more

Save $130 with early bird pricing

Ultrahuman is using a descending discount structure that rewards early buyers (think Kickstarter without the uncertainty). All tiers include the Ring Pro plus the PRO Charging Case – a bundle that retails at $479 after launch.

After the pre-order window closes, Ring Pro launches at $399 – but paired with the smaller Charger Mini rather than the premium Pro Charging Case. The Pro Case will then sell separately for $100. In other words, anyone pre-ordering at any tier is getting the better charger thrown in, which meaningfully sweetens every price point.

What you’re actually buying

The Ring Pro’s titanium unibody houses a redesigned heart-rate sensing system and a dual-core processor – the extra computing muscle enables more precise on-chip machine learning for sleep staging, recovery scoring, HRV analysis, and stress monitoring. All of that is included at no extra cost.

For those who want to go deeper, Ultrahuman’s optional PowerPlugs ecosystem covers AFib detection (claimed as a world first on a smart ring), ovulation tracking with over 90% accuracy, snoring and respiratory analysis developed with Sleep Cycle, GLP-1 medication safety monitoring, and an AI health layer called Jade that connects ring data with blood tests and continuous glucose monitoring. These are add-ons, not gates – the core experience requires no ongoing payment.

The ring also features ProRelease Technology, which allows it to be safely cut away by a medical professional in the event of finger swelling or injury – a practical detail that matters more than it sounds if you plan to wear it around the clock.

One honest caveat: this is still a pre-order. My hands-on review of the Ring Pro won’t arrive until closer to the May 15 shipping date, so you’re committing to specs and promises rather than tested performance.

That said, Ultrahuman’s previous Ring Air was well-regarded by reviewers when it was available in the US, which adds credibility, and the Ring Pro’s pre-order pre-launch math genuinely favors early adopters. You get better battery life than any ring on the market, a case that pushes that advantage even further, and no subscription fee – all for the same price as a rival smart rings that charge you monthly just to see your own health data. Shipping begins May 15 in sizes 5–14.

Save $130 with early bird pricing

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