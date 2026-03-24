✋ The Ayaneo Next 2, a handheld that cost up to $4,299, is no longer available for pre-order

📈 This suspension is due to a “global memory shortage” (dubbed “RAMaggedon”), which dramatically increased the cost of components

💰 The company stated the product’s overall cost is now “far higher than our current selling price.”

👍 All existing pre-orders for the Next 2 will still be fulfilled

Ayaneo’s ridiculously expensive handheld, the Next 2, is no longer available for pre-order because of the global memory shortage.

Even though the company asked for up to $4,299 for the top-spec model of its Windows 11 handheld, Ayaneo said that “the overall cost of the product has become far higher than our current selling price”. It was already making a slight loss on each unit sold.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the Ayaneo Next 2, there’s no need to worry. You’ll still receive whichever version of the handheld you paid for, though anyone else who’s interested in picking one up is currently out of luck.

In a statement on its Indiegogo page (thanks, Android Authority), the company said: “After the Chinese New Year, when we communicated with our suppliers again to confirm the latest storage procurement prices, we found that storage prices had increased to several times higher than before the holiday,” the company said on Monday. “Under such circumstances, the overall cost of the product has become far higher than our current selling price. Therefore, after careful consideration, we have decided to suspend the preorders of Next 2.”

We’ve seen countless devices affected by the ongoing memory shortage, which many have dubbed RAMaggedon. The boom in AI data centers has led to several products increasing in price, and it’s also caused the delay of Valve’s Steam Machine, Steam Frame and Steam Controller.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 production has reportedly been scaled back in the US following weak holiday sales

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.