(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

📉 Nintendo has cut production of the Switch 2 by 33% (from six million to four million units this quarter) following weak holiday sales in the US

🚀 The console became the fastest-selling console after its launch on June 5, 2025

📈 Sales have been exceptional in Japan, but international sales, especially in the US, have been lower than expected

🤷‍♂️ Nintendo lacked a major holiday title; Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was well-received but the series is not a massive seller for the company

Walmart: Nintendo Switch 2 - $449

Nintendo has reportedly cut production of Switch 2 consoles by 33%, following weak holiday sales for the console in the US.

According to an exclusive report from Bloomberg, Nintendo is expected to produce four million units this quarter, down from the six million it previously planned to produce.

The Nintendo Switch 2 became the fastest-selling console by some margin after its launch on June 5, 2025. However, while sales have been exceptional in Nintendo’s homeland of Japan, international sales – particularly in the US – have been less impressive.

Nintendo admitted as much when Shuntaro Furukawa, the company’s president, told shareholders in February that “domestic hardware sales volume exceeded our expectations, while overseas sales were slightly weaker than our expectations”.

It’s fair to say that Nintendo didn’t really have a marquee game for the holiday season. While Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was highly anticipated, the series has never been a big seller.

In our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond review, we said: “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond might not be the revolution some fans were hoping for, as it largely sticks to what we’ve already come to know and expect. There’s definitely some scars present from the game’s tumultuous development, too. However, Retro Studios has still delivered an engrossing single-player experience – the likes of which only the Prime series can offer.”

The next big Nintendo Switch 2 game on the horizon is Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. The game releases on May 21. A Nintendo Switch 2 update is also coming to Super Mario Bros. Wonder on March 26 that adds a slew of new content.

Up next: Say goodbye to this free Nintendo Switch 2 feature next week – unless you pay for it

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.