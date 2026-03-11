📆 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book releases on Nintendo Switch 2 on May 21

During the celebrations and excitement of Mario Day yesterday, Nintendo quietly announced the release date for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, the next big Switch 2 game.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book releases next month on May 21, and Nintendo shared a brand-new trailer showing what players can expect from the game.

The beautiful art style is married with experimental gameplay, where you discover new creatures and how best to utilize their abilities. The creatures’ abilities can change depending on the fruit you feed them, leading to new discoveries and gameplay opportunities.

Once discovered, you can name the creatures whatever you want, but you can also get a recommendation from the game’s book-like character, Mr. E. Obviously, expect certain words or phrases to be blocked.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 and is the next major release after Pokopia launched on March 5. It certainly has the potential to charm players with its whimsical visuals and different take on platforming, and could become another strong entry in the Nintendo Switch 2’s growing library of games.

