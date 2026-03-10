Best Mario Day deals: save big on games starring Nintendo's iconic mascot
It’s a-me, Dealio!
🍄 To celebrate MAR10 day, here are some great deals on Mario titles we’ve spotted
💰 Highlights include Super Mario Party Jambroee for Switch which is $20 off today
🎲 Likewise, other Mario games like Super Mario RPG are discounted heavily
⭐️ There are lots of other games on offer too if you need to complete your Mario collection
Today is March 10, which means it’s MAR10 Day (see what Nintendo did there), a day dedicated to the world’s favorite Italian plumber. As such, Nintendo is offering a raft of discounts on an array of games to celebrate, and some are up to 90% off.
If you’ve got any games missing from your collection, or want to give some to a friend, then now’s an ideal time to pick some up. These would go nicely with a Nintendo Switch 2, given that OG Switch games will work on the new console without a hitch.
Some of our favorite deals are the likes of Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which is $20 off, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which is also $20 off.
But, without further ado, here are the best Mario Day deals we’ve spotted for his special day:
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - $49.99 (was $59.99)
Super Mario Odyssey - $39.88 (was $59.99)
Mario Party Superstars - $42.99 (was $59.99)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo Switch Digital Code) - $39.88 (was $49.99)
New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe - $39.88 (was $59.99)
Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo Switch) - $39.99 (was $59.99)
Paper Door: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch) - $46.22 (was $59.99)
Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) - $59.99 (was $79.99)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) - $51.95 (was $59.99)
Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch) - $35.50 (was $59.99)
Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best Mario games for Switch, which are also playable on the Nintendo Switch 2!
