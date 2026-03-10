🍄 To celebrate MAR10 day, here are some great deals on Mario titles we’ve spotted

💰 Highlights include Super Mario Party Jambroee for Switch which is $20 off today

🎲 Likewise, other Mario games like Super Mario RPG are discounted heavily

⭐️ There are lots of other games on offer too if you need to complete your Mario collection

Today is March 10, which means it’s MAR10 Day (see what Nintendo did there), a day dedicated to the world’s favorite Italian plumber. As such, Nintendo is offering a raft of discounts on an array of games to celebrate, and some are up to 90% off.

If you’ve got any games missing from your collection, or want to give some to a friend, then now’s an ideal time to pick some up. These would go nicely with a Nintendo Switch 2, given that OG Switch games will work on the new console without a hitch.

Some of our favorite deals are the likes of Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, which is $20 off, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which is also $20 off.

But, without further ado, here are the best Mario Day deals we’ve spotted for his special day:

Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best Mario games for Switch, which are also playable on the Nintendo Switch 2!

