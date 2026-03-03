(Credit: Nintendo/The Pokémon Company)

🤩 Reviews for Pokémon Pokopia paint and extremely positive picture

👏 The game is sitting on a Metacritic score of 88 after 51 critic reviews

😲 That’s the highest Metacritic score for a Pokémon game ever

📆 Pokémon Pokopia is available on March 5 exclusively for the Switch 2

It looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 just got another must-have game, as Pokémon Pokopia has received fantastic reviews from critics ahead of its March 5 launch.

The game, which mixes elements of Animal Crossing, Minecraft and Pokémon results in an accomplished life sim that players will likely sink hours of their time into.

Pokémon Pokopia is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 88 after 62 critic reviews. That makes it the highest rated Pokémon game on Metacritic to date, which is no small feat.

Here’s what reviewers had to say about Pokémon Pokopia, which is releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2.

GAMINGbible was one of several outlets that gave Pokémon Pokopia a perfect score, saying:

”There’s no one reason why Pokémon Pokopia is so special; this game is a sum of its parts, without a single weak link in the chain. It’s a title that offers a unique spin on the cosy formula, made all the more magical by the familiarity of this wonderful franchise. Pokémon Pokopia is a true adventure that boasts a refreshing sense of freedom. Totally devoid of grind, this experience rewards the curious with heaps of content on offer. You’ll be hard pressed to put it down, and it's certainly a title that we’ll all be discussing when this year’s GOTY discussion rolls around.”

VGC was also enamoured with Pokémon Pokopia, and said it remains fun, even 100 hours in:

“Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans, and cozy game fans will love. Late-game grinding doesn't dull an adventure that's as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at 1.”

GamesRadar+ gave Pokémon Pokopia 9/10, and praised how the game successfully blends aspects from different games into one cohesive package:

“Pokemon Pokopia is like a brilliantly bizarre blend of Pokemon, Animal Crossing, Dragon Quest Builders, and Viva Piñata, and despite its many influences, manages to be a unique spin-off for the Pokemon series that's also an accomplished life sim.”

The New York Times praised the game’s trademark cuteness, and new gameplay loop in its 9/10 review:

Pokémon Pokopia somehow outdoes the franchise's trademark cuteness. The common gameplay loop of catching and collecting Pokémon is shifted to one of comforting them, emulating Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Eurogamer said Pokopia is “one of the best spin-offs the franchise has ever seen” in its 8/10 review and said it “suceeds in capturing the spirit of Pokémon’s past without sacrificing its uniqueness.”

Not everyone vibed with Pokémon Pokopia, however. TheGamer gave the game just 6/10 in its review, saying:

“There is a fun time to be had here, but ultimately Pokemon Pokopia doesn't explore the Pokemon side of its world and offers building quests that are mostly rigid and repetitive. As ever with Pokemon, there is enough charm to see it through, and the mechanics aren't shallow, even if they're used in aid of the same few tasks over and over again.”

It looks like The Pokémon Company’s bold spin-off has paid off in spades, as it’s fair to say that the positive reception to Pokémon Pokopia has defied all expectations. Whether or not it will help to shift Switch 2 consoles remains to be seen, but it’s a great get for Nintendo.

