The hotly-anticipated Resident Evil Requiem releases tomorrow and it’s received very positive reviews from critics.

According to the game’s Metacritic page, the average score sits at 88 after 116 reviews from the media, working out to a verdict of ‘Generally Favourable’. However, that’s probably doing the score a disservice as an 88 means Resident Evil Requiem is the second-best rated title since Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Here’s what the critics have made of the latest entry into the long standing Resident Evil series.

In our Resident Evil Requiem review, The Shortcut’s Senior Editior Adam praised the game’s pacing and the fact it’s a scary title without resorting to cheap tactics. In a 4.5/5 star review, he said:

“What if you combined the first-person, unsettling horror of Resident Evil 7 with the action-packed, gun-slinging combat of Resident Evil 4? Well, the result is Resident Evil Requiem, an excellent new entry in Capcom’s long-running series that shows sometimes you really can have the best of both worlds.”

GamingBible gave Requiem a perfect score, marking the reviewer’s first score in their tenure at the outlet, praising the game’s blend of classic horror, plus its integration of stealth and action elements:

“As a horror game in its own right, Resident Evil Requiem is a very solid nine out of 10, but as a passionate fan of the series, it earns an additional bonus point thanks to the attention to detail and craft that’s gone into every pore of this game.”

In a 9/10 review, Creative Bloq awarded Requiem plaudits for its innovative horror nature that sets it apart from its contemporaries, plus its clever rethinking how zombies work. The only small criticism was that it doesn’t reinvent the series.

“Blending brutal third-person action with intimate first-person horror, resetting the series with stunning visuals, smarter enemies, and bold narrative ambition, Resident Evil Requiem may be familiar, but it’s executed with confidence, polish, and genuine dread.”

IGN gave it a 9/10, praising the game’s clever blend of two different strands of survival horror titles that makes it especially engaging throughout its runtime:

“Like the result of an experiment conducted in an underground Umbrella Corporation lab, Resident Evil Requiem successfully splices two separate strains of survival horror together into the one highly infectious new mutation.”

In its review, VGC awarded Requiem with a 4/5 rating, praising the title’s dual protagonist mechanic and some of its settings, although feels it plays things a little too safe at times:

“When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem. It’s a game designed to challenge you, not pull your last precious hairs from your head (unless you try Insanity difficulty). Capcom has once again delivered a polished and beautiful Resident Evil game, it’s just not quite amongst the very best.”

Resident Evil Requiem is available for PS5, PS5 Pro, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 27.

