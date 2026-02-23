(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👀 A retailer listing suggests the standard edition of GTA 6 for Xbox Series X|S could cost $99.99 (£89.99)

🤷‍♂️ A separate PC listing showed a lower price of £60.99, though a PC version has not been officially announced

🤔 These prices may be placeholders, but they align with speculation that GTA 6 could be the first $100 game

📆 The game is expected to release in November, when the official price will be revealed

A digital listing for GTA 6 has been spotted by eagle-eyed gamers, and it may point to Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel costing an eye-watering $99.99.

The listing can be found on Loaded’s website (previously known as CDKeys) and suggests the standard edition of GTA 6 for Xbox Series X|S could cost £89.99 (or $99.99). Interestingly, a listing for the PC version can also be found, which costs £60.99 (thanks, Insider Gaming).

That’s quite the disparity between the console version, though it’s worth stressing that GTA 6 hasn’t been announced for PC, even though it is likely to arrive in the future.

It’s safe to say that these may just be placeholder prices, but there has been speculation that GTA 6 will cost $100, bucking the previous high of Nintendo’s Mario Kart World, which costs $80.

As Insider Gaming notes, a listing for State of Decay 3 for PC is also available, which lists the game for £19.99. It’s almost impossible that State of Decay 3 will launch for that price, so it’s worth taking Loaded’s GTA 6 listing with a pinch of salt.

Still, with GTA 6 releasing in November after several delays, we’ll soon find out how much Rockstar Games believes it can charge for what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of all time.

