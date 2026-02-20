🤷‍♂️ Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop on February 27 for $19.99, but they will not be part of the Nintendo Switch Online service

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have revealed that Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen are coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop on February 27. Physical versions of the games will be released at a later date, but only in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch eShop release means the Game Boy Advance remakes of the original Game Boy games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, will not be included as part of Nintendo Switch Online. That’s despite Nintendo having a Game Boy Advance library, which is an extra perk that’s available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Instead, you’ll have to part ways with $19.99 if you want to re-live the two classic games, which were released in 2004.

In an FAQ put out by Nintendo of America, the company poured cold water on the chance of other Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch, and also provided a bizarre reason for not releasing the two titles as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

In terms of Red, Blue or other classic Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch Online, the FAQ says: “We have nothing to announce regarding any other potential titles.”

As for the reason the games aren’t part of Nintendo Switch Online, the company said: “In celebration of 30 years of Pokémon, we thought it would be fun to return to the ultimate versions of the original Pokémon adventures in the Kanto region with these special releases.”

It’s worth noting that online play is not supported in these re-releases, so if you want to battle or trade Pokémon with other players, you’ll need to be in the vincinity of other players.

If you’re looking for a list of Pokémon games that are available on Nintendo Switch Online, the full lineup is as follows:

Pokémon Trading Card Game (Game Boy Color)

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team (Game Boy Advance)

Pokémon Puzzle League (N64)

Pokémon Snap (N64)

Pokémon Stadium (N64)

Pokémon Stadium 2 (N64)

