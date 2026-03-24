📆 The free “Welcome Offer” for GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2 ends on March 31, 2026

💰 After this date, accessing GameChat requires a paid Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership

💬 GameChat allows for voice/video chat and gameplay sharing with friends

🔒 Users without a paid subscription will lose the ability to use the Joy-Con 2 and Pro Controller’s dedicated C Button for GameChat

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

One of the more controversial aspects about the Nintendo Switch 2 is how the Joy-Con 2 controller and Switch 2 Pro Controller include a C Button that’s designed specifically to open up GameChat.

That would be fine if GameChat was free to everyone, but after March 31, 2026, it won’t be.

Nintendo’s special “Welcome Offer” for GameChat ends in a week’s time and means you’ll need to purchase a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to access it.

After March 31, 2026, those without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription won’t get any use out of the C Button and can no longer join in GameChat calls if invited.

If you haven’t tried GameChat yet, it lets voice and video chat (if you have a compatible webcam) with friends. You can also watch and share your gameplay with others.

It’s a feature that I’ve used quite a bit since the Switch 2 launched, and it’s something I’d certainly miss if I couldn’t access it. It also makes the existence of the C Button a little awkward for those who aren’t interested in GameChat, as it could soon be pointless for many people.

Still, if you’ve been enjoying the feature and want to access it after March 31, 2026, make sure you sign up for a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion subscription.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly getting a redesign – but not for the reasons you might think

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.