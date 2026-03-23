🤔 The Nintendo Switch 2, released in June 2025, may soon receive a redesign

🔋 The redesign is mandated by the European Union’s Right to Repair directive and Battery Regulation

🎮 The change requires the console and its controllers (Joy-Con 2 and Pro Controller) to have user-replaceable batteries

📆 The new model will likely be rolled out to meet the EU’s 2027 deadline, with distribution in other territories uncertain

The Nintendo Switch 2 may have only been released on June 5, 2025, but it could be getting a redesign soon.

However, it isn’t the typical type of revision we’re used to, as this change will be enforced because of a ruling by the European Union.

According to Nikkei and as spotted by covergeek, Nintendo will release a Nintendo Switch 2 that allows owners to replace the battery.

The redesign is necessary to meet the European Union’s Right to Repair directive, along with the European Battery Regulation, which means companies must include replaceable batteries in any rechargeable-powered devices sold to consumers by 2027.

Nintendo will have to change the Switch 2 system, Joy-Con 2 controllers, and Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller so that they allow consumers to remove and replace the batteries, instead of having to send them away for repair or a replacement.

It’s unclear whether Nintendo will roll out the new model to other territories, including the US and Japan. However, both nations aren’t bound by the European Union’s ruling, so Nintendo may only offer the redesign where necessary.

Nintendo has continued to improve the Switch 2 experience via various system updates. The most recent one allowed Switch games to be run in ‘Handheld Boost’ mode, which lets the Switch 2 run backwards compatible games as though they were in TV mode. This provides a higher resolution and extra graphical effects in most Switch games.

Up next: Nintendo GameCube games on Switch 2 have been greatly improved, according to new reports

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.