🆕 Nintendo updated the Switch 2 GameCube Classics app to Version 1.6.0

🎮 Improvements include better controller “stick range” for a more authentic feel

👏 The GameCube’s CRT shader is now reportedly compatible with HDR

👍 The total GameCube library now has nine games, with Super Mario Sunshine and Pokémon Colosseum still pending release

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo has updated the GameCube app on Switch 2, with users reporting a host of welcome improvements.

Alongside the addition of Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, the Nintendo GameCube Classics app changed from Version 1.5.0 to Version 1.6.0. YouTuber Madao Joestar noticed the controller’s “the stick range has been improved and is now much closer to how it is on a real Gamecube.” (Thanks, GamesRadar+.)

Input lag, which was believed to have been reduced late last year, reportedly hasn’t changed after this update, but there are multiple reports that the GameCube’s CRT shader is now compatible with HDR.

Others say that GameCube games look sharper and more consistent overall after the latest update, but that may be placebo, based on other impressions.

Nintendo is slowly building its library of available GameCube games, with the total now standing at nine. We’re still waiting for two previously announced games to join the service: Super Mario Sunshine and Pokémon Colosseum.

Nintendo GameCube games are exclusive to Switch 2 and you need to have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription to access them.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 update adds a ‘boost mode’ that has a transformative effect on older games

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.