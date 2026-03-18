🆕 Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is now available on Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members

📆 The game is a Nintendo GameCube title, originally released in 2005

😍 It offers enhancements like higher resolution, save states, control remapping, and a CRT filter

🔜 Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is the successor to Pokémon Colosseum, which is also slated for release on Switch 2

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Shortly after the release of Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and the surprisingly successful release of Pokémon Pokopia, fans of pocketable monsters can also enjoy another Pokémon game on Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now revisit Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness for the Nintendo GameCube. The game, which commands an outrageous price on eBay, was originally released in 2005 and received ‌fairly mixed reviews.

Still, those who are nostalgic for Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness can replay the game at a higher resolution, enjoy save state functionality, and remap the controls. It’s arguably the best way to enjoy the game today, especially as you can play it with the wireless Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller, and there’s even a convincing CRT filter you can use.

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is the successor to Pokémon Colosseum, which is also coming to Switch 2 in the future. Here’s the official description for Gale of Darkness from Nintendo:

“Using Shadow Pokémon, an evil organization has unleashed a sinister plot of world domination. With Eevee as your companion, and with the help of numerous friends along the way, you must fight against terrible foes and race against time to snag and purify the Shadow Pokémon and save the world!”

Remember: Nintendo GameCube games are exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. You can’t play them on the original Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite. You also need to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the highest tier of Nintendo’s online service.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 update adds a ‘boost mode’ that has a transformative effect on older games

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.