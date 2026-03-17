🚀 The Nintendo Switch 2’s new update (version 22.0.0) introduces “Handheld Mode Boost,” which significantly improves the performance of older Switch games in handheld mode

🥳 Handheld Mode Boost allows compatible games to run with higher resolutions and frame rates, similar to TV Mode performance

👍 The update includes improvements to GameChat, allowing for easier invites and better shared screen quality

👏 Other notable additions include the ability to save private notes about friends, new accessibility languages, and better storage capacity breakdown visibility

A new Nintendo Switch 2 update is rolling out now that promises to make older games running in handheld mode look significantly better than before.

As part of system update 22.0.0, Nintendo has added a “Handheld Mode Boost” that allows compatible Switch software to run as if it was running in TV Mode. It means Switch games that support the new mode will run at higher resolutions and frame rates when played in handheld mode on Switch 2.

There are a few caveats. Some on-screen prompts may not reflect how you’re playing, and touchscreen functionality can also be affected. You’ll also use more power when playing in Handheld Mode Boost, so expect the battery to drain quicker.

Still, it’s a fantastic addition for those with an extensive library of Switch games and takes full advantage of the Switch 2’s superior hardware.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 update also made a few tweaks to GameChat, such as improvements to the game screen shared in a GameChat when expanded, and you can now see a breakdown of storage capacity by data type for the system memory and microSD Express card.

Check out the official patch notes for the Switch 2’s version 22.0.0 update:

Nintendo Switch 2 system update 22.0.0

Changed the on-screen text and animations when you load a virtual game card in the HOME Menu.

Added the ability to save notes about friends on your Friend List. The note content is not displayed to friends. Added the ability to see and edit these notes from the Nintendo Switch App. The app must be on version 3.3.0 or higher to use this feature.

The following features were added to support GameChat: Added the ability to invite friends to GameChat rooms you’re participating in. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts. Friends that haven’t finished GameChat initial setup can now be invited to GameChat. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts or those who haven’t used a Nintendo Switch 2. It may take a while for this change to be reflected after updating your console to system version 22.0.0. Improvements were made to the quality of the game screen shared in a GameChat when expanded.

Added the ability to rewind 10 seconds/advance 10 seconds with the ZL and ZR Buttons when watching a full screen video in News or Nintendo eShop.

Added the option to add the following data to “Automatic Uploads” from Album. Clip Video, Video saved as a screenshot, and screenshot with added text.

Added Portuguese (Portugal) and Russian to “GameChat Voice ⇔ Speech to Text” languages in Accessibility.

Text-to-Speech, under Accessibility, can now read the text in Album and during first-time setup. Please see Nintendo Switch 2 First-Time Setup and Connection for instructions on how to turn text-to-speech on in the first-time setup.

Added the ability to see the breakdown of storage capacity by data type for the system memory and microSD Express card.

Added the ability to perform an audio test when “Linear PCM 5.1 Surround” is selected for TV Sound in Audio.

Changed the “Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea” region to “Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea/South East Asia” in Device.

Added “Handheld Mode Boost” to Nintendo Switch Software Handling in System. Handheld Mode Boost will cause compatible Switch software to run as if in TV Mode, so certain functionality may be affected. Please see the on-device description for more details.

The following features were added to Airplane Mode: When Airplane Mode is activated, the previously set preferences for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC while in Airplane Mode will be saved and applied. Added the ability to individually enable or disable Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC during Airplane Mode from the Quick Settings.

Added the ability to see a notification in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls smart device application when the Parental Controls PIN is input successfully on the console. This can also be set up to be a push notification to your smart device. The app must be on version 2.4.0 or higher to use this functionality.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.