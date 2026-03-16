🛞 Nintendo and Hori have partnered again to launch officially licensed racing wheels for Mario Kart World on Nintendo Switch 2

📆 Two models, Deluxe (~$130) and Mini (~$80), will be released on March 23, 2026

🚘 The Deluxe model features rubber grips, pedals, paddles, adjustable sensitivity, and a new C Button for GameChat

👍 Both racing wheels are compatible with the Switch 2, the original Switch, and Switch OLED, and can be used with other racing games

Amazon: Hori Mario Kart Deluxe wheel

Amazon: Hori Mario Kart Mini wheel

Nintendo is teaming up with Hori once again to offer officially licensed racing wheels for Mario Kart World, similar to how the companies collaborated for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The wheels, which promise to provide a more realistic go-karting experience, come in a “Deluxe” and “Mini” version, and go on sale March 23, 2026. The Deluxe Model is available for pre-order now and costs $139.99. It features rubber grips, pedals and paddles, and onboard controls. You can choose from seven levels of sensitivity and switch between 270 and 180-degree steering outputs.

(Credit: Hori)

Unlike the compatible Switch versions of the same wheel, the Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Switch 2 now includes a C Button for GameChat.

The Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Switch 2 is essentially a cutdown version of the Deluxe model and is missing adjustable sensitivity levels. It costs around $80 and a Mario-style design that children will love.

Of course, both of Hori’s new racing wheels can be used on other compatible racing games on Switch 2 and are also compatible with the original Switch and Switch OLED.

Mario Kart World remains one of the best Switch 2 games since the console was released. It’s also the best-selling Switch 2 game, partly down to the fact it was included in a $499 bundle for a limited time.

Up next: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book’s release date for Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.