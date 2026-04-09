🪭 Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is Dyson’s most portable and affordable fan

👝 Fully portable at just 7.5 ounces

🤳 Small enough for handheld use

📿 Hands-free lanyard included

💨 Cools you with up to a 55mph blast of air

🔋 5,000mAh rechargeable battery lasts for six hours

💲 Available now for $99 in stone/blush

🎨 Two more colors incoming: arnelian/sky in May and ink/cobalt in June.

The new Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is Dyson’s smallest and most portable fan yet, at only $99.

Weighing in at only 7.5 ounces, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is a mini handheld fan you can bring anywhere. Like most of Dyson’s other fans, the HushJet Mini Cool is bladeless, so you don’t have to worry about cutting your hand or the fan getting tangled with hair and jewelry.

Instead of fan blades, Dyson HushJet Mini Cool features a DC motor that can spin up to 65,000 RPM and produce a 55mph blast of air to help keep you cool. The handheld fan features a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery that Dyson says lasts up to 6 hours.

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is available now in stone/blush for $99 (credit: Dyson)

On top of stowing the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool into a handbag or back pocket, it also comes with an included lanyard so you can carry it hands-free around your neck or slung over your shoulder. Dyson is also planning to release additional accessories for the HushJet Mini Cool, including a stroller mount and a grip clip that attaches to bags and jackets.

Lastly, for charging, the HushJet Mini Cool comes with a charging stand that you can leave attached to the fan to help keep it upright on a desk or shelf.

Two more colors coming; carnelian/sky (right) in May and ink/cobalt (left) in June. (credit: Dyson)

The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is available now for $99 in a stone/blush color option. Two more colors will be released in the coming months, including carnelian/sky in May and ink/cobalt in June.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.