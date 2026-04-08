📱 Rumors continue to swirl that Apple’s iPhone Fold won’t be cheap

💰 Bloomberg reports that the phone will cost upwards of $2,000

⬆️ Other rumors suggest the 1TB version of the phone could be close to $3,000

📅 Fortunately, it sounds like the iPhone Fold will ship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro this September

Apple is widely expected to charge a hefty premium for the iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra, whatever it winds up being called). Rumors have thus far suggested it could hover around $1,800 - $2,200 to start, and a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg suggests the same: it’ll "cross the $2,000 threshold" in the United States.

The iPhone Fold, by all accounts, will be a very compelling option among foldables on the market. Not only is it rumored to have serious performance chops and a virtually nonexistent crease in the middle, but it’ll also be the first foldable to integrate with Apple’s ecosystem. That alone could convince some buyers it’s worth paying whatever amount of money is necessary.

Still, over $2,000 is a lot as a starting price. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs $1,999 for the base model and is constantly on sale, so you never really pay that price. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs $1,899 and can be had for cheaper with a trade-in. Apple’s foldable starting out at above two grand is bold, but admittedly very on-brand for the company. After all, it’s widely credited for ushering in the era of $1,000+ phones with the iPhone X back in 2017.

Previous rumors have hinted that the more storage you get, the closer you likely are to paying nearly $3,000 for an iPhone Fold. Instant Digital reported that the 1TB model could cost around $2,900, and that’s before taxes. No matter how you swing it, this phone is going to cost a lot of money.

It will be a cool gadget, though. With its 5.4-inch cover screen and 7.8-inch foldable display, the iPhone Fold is expected to take on a passport-like design and serve as more of a tablet than a traditional phone. It’ll likely use the rumored A20 Pro processor (the same that’s expected in the iPhone 18 Pro), Apple’s C1X and N2 chips for wireless connectivity, two rear cameras for photographs, and Touch ID for security. It’ll also use a fully optimized version of iOS with split-screen multitasking.

As for its ship date, Bloomberg believes Apple is well on track to announce and ship it in September, contradicting reports that the company hit engineering issues and needed to delay the iPhone Fold launch date. We’ll know in due time whether this report is accurate, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.