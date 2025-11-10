🍎 Apple is reportedly redesigning the MacBook Pro in 2026

💻 The new design will be thinner and come with an OLED touchscreen

2️⃣ A new report claims that only two models will get the redesign

📅 The upgraded laptops are expected to arrive late next year

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED screen, and as we approach its potential 2026 release date, we’re learning more about where it’ll fall in the company’s lineup.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg reported over the weekend that the new MacBook Pro with OLED will be available on two specific models: the M6 Pro and M6 Max models, whereas the regular M6 MacBook Pro will stick with a Mini-LED screen.

Gurman noted in his Power On newsletter that the new design, which is said to come with a thinner chassis, will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. It’ll only be available on MacBooks with the rumored M6 Pro or M6 Max processor, however, which is what we’ve been anticipating.

The regular M6 MacBook Pro will likely have the same design and display as the current M5 model, but future entry-level MacBook Pros could get the upgraded screen since Apple is rumored to bring it to the MacBook Air in 2028.

The two highest-end MacBook Pros will also get a touchscreen, a first for any Mac. The new OLED redesign is shaping up to be one of the biggest leaps for the laptop line in its history, greatly rivaling the redesign that took place in 2021 with the introduction of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

Thus far, it sounds like the OLED MacBook Pro will ship in either late 2026 or early 2027, so we have a bit of time to wait before we know everything about the new laptop. At this rate, though, the rumors could wind up spoiling all the surprises ahead of time. We’ll have to wait to find out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.