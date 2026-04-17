(Credit: Bob Obba / YouTube)

🍎 Apple is gearing up to launch its first iPhone with a foldable display

🤨 Debate still ensues whether it’ll be called “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra”

📅 The biggest question is when Apple will ship it, and we’ve heard a lot of rumors about potential release dates

🧠 Here’s what we know about Apple’s $2,000+ foldable iPhone launch timeframe

Apple is finally entering the foldable market. After competitors like Samsung and Google have dominated the scene for the past few years, the Cupertino tech giant is gearing up to throw its hat in the ring and give some foldable hold-outs what they’ve been waiting for: a foldable phone that ties into Apple’s ecosystem.

Most are referring to the phone as the iPhone Fold, while other fringe reports have suggested it’ll be called the iPhone Ultra. Whatever Apple decides to name it, there’s no question that the iPhone Fold (the name I personally use to refer to it) will be one of the most talked-about gadgets of 2026.

But when does it come out? I’ve been tracking all sorts of iPhone Fold rumors for the past few months, and there have been a lot of conflicting reports about when it’ll ship. If you plan on upgrading to the elusive iPhone Fold, here’s when you’ll (probably) get your hands on it.

iPhone Fold rumored announcement date

So, when does the iPhone Fold arrive?

According to the most credible rumors we’ve seen, Apple will announce the iPhone Fold in early to mid-September. The device will be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, which are expected to be modest spec bumps over the iPhone 17 Pro series from last year.

What the exact announcement date is remains to be seen. We typically don’t know what day Apple will announce new iPhones until 10-14 days beforehand. The last few September iPhone launches occurred around September 7-12 (the week after Labor Day in the United States), and if the company sticks to its typical Monday or Tuesday keynote day, we can guess that the phones could be unveiled on September 8.

What about launch delays?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

What remains very unclear is whether all three devices will ship together. While there’s no indication the iPhone 18 Pro series will face a longer announcement-to-launch window than normal (about 10 days or so), the iPhone Fold may face something similar.

Various leaks from well-known sources on Weibo have shared that the iPhone Fold will be released sometime in October, mostly due to how complicated it is to engineer the device. At one point, Apple was reported to have been experiencing engineering issues that could delay the launch until 2027, which caused its stock to dip a bit after the news broke.

It’s unclear if these rumors are true and whether it’ll translate to a much slower rollout for the iPhone Fold. Mark Gurman, one of the most credible Apple reporters on the beat today, has stated that Apple is on track to announce the iPhone Fold in September along with the iPhone 18 Pro line. However, there’s a chance the device could ship “soon after” the other two models.

Gurman says it’s also possible for it to ship at the same exact time as the new iPhone Pros, so at this point, it remains a bit of a mystery.

If we had to guess…

Given that Apple typically waits ~10 days to release a new iPhone after announcing it, it’s possible we see the iPhone 18 Pro launch on Friday, September 18 (assuming our earlier September 8 keynote prediction is correct). That could also serve as the iPhone Fold launch date, if Apple can get production under control.

If not, the iPhone Fold will come later in October. How much later is unclear, but Apple has been known to announce new iPhones and release them a month later (there was a global pandemic at that time, admittedly, but it’s not out of the question). If that’s the case, the iPhone Fold could come out around Friday, October 9, although that’s pure speculation.

The iPhone Fold release date is unclear at this time, but so far, it sounds like it won’t be too far behind the iPhone 18 Pro’s launch in mid-September. We’ll update this guide if we hear any compelling rumors that shift our expectations. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.