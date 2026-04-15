📱 The iPhone Fold’s design has leaked a few times, but never like this

👀 A graphics designer has mocked up the device that looks a lot like the dummy units we just saw

🧠 The renders give us a clearer idea of what Apple might have in store for its first foldable phone later this year

⚙️ The device is expected to have a passport-like design with a big 7.8-inch foldable screen, no crease, two rear cameras, and Touch ID

Apple is gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, and we’re slowly getting a better idea of what it’s going to look like thanks to leaksters. We saw dummy versions of the phone in leaked images last week, and now a graphics designer has shared a couple of renders of the device that appear to be based on the same schematics.

(Credit: @kirdercee / X)

X user kirdercee posted the two images above, showcasing the iPhone Fold’s reported cover display and side profile. The device is rumored to take on a passport-style shape with a wider form factor than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is showcased in the first image. It reminds me a lot of the original Google Pixel Fold, which came with a similar cover screen and blatant “corner bezels” in the top-left and bottom-left corners.

Meanwhile, the side profile reveals a sizable camera bump on the back of the phone. We’re fully expecting a camera plateau of some kind on the iPhone Fold, similar to what the iPhone Air has, in order to fit all the internals. The renders also seem to position the volume buttons on the side, Touch ID below them, and the power button on the top (you have to look closely, but it’s definitely there). Previous reports suggest that Apple could move the button to the top of the phone for the first time since the iPhone 5s in 2013, although it remains very unclear.

The designer also painted the iPhone Fold in two colors: silver/white and black. Those are the only two colors we’re expecting Apple to ship the iPhone Fold in, but that could change by the time it actually ships.

These likely won’t be the last design leaks we see before the iPhone Fold is announced. More and more designers are looking at leaked renders and dimensions of the phone to give us visual aids ahead of its rumored September launch date, so we’ll have more to share on this front over time.

Apple’s iPhone Fold is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro this fall. It’s rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra when it hits the market, and it’s expected to start at upwards of $2,000.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.