(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung might add “Ultra” to the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s name

8️⃣ The company’s rumored Galaxy Z Fold Wide could become the standard Fold 8, instead

🤷 There’s no clear reason why Samsung might rebrand the devices, other than to compete with Apple

📅 Samsung’s next round of foldables is rumored to arrive on July 22

Samsung might switch up its naming scheme with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Instead of the successor to the Fold 7 being called the Fold 8, Ice Universe shared on Weibo that Samsung will instead call it the “Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra,” marking the first time the company has ever associated the word “Ultra” with a folding phone. Meanwhile, the rumored Galaxy Z Fold Wide will become the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Does this make any sense? Not necessarily. Samsung is widely expected to give these two folding phones different names to differentiate them, given that they’ll take opposite approaches to design. One will resemble the Fold 7, while the other will be shorter and stubbier like the iPhone Fold is expected to be.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. (Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

But the word “Ultra” generally means the biggest, baddest model in whatever product line it’s associated with, and the Fold 8 isn’t expected to be much different compared to the Fold 7. Samsung is rumored to include a bigger 5,000mAh battery, a new 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a thicker design. The Fold 8 Wide will carry two rear cameras, a shorter cover screen and a wider foldable display, and the same internal specs like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The “Ultra” name won’t mean much between the phones at that point. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, for example, has a 200MP rear camera, S Pen support, a bigger battery, and a Privacy Display compared to the standard S26 series. If the Fold 8 winds up becoming the Fold 8 Ultra, it’ll have a triple camera system, a taller cover screen, and… that’s it. Not very “Ultra” sounding, is it?

Of course, we don’t know for sure whether Samsung will call it the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or if this leak is simply inaccurate. There were rumors last year that the Fold 7 would be known as the Fold 7 Ultra, too, so this seems like a regular occurrence every time a new Galaxy Z Fold is on the horizon.

That being said, we’re inching closer to the rumored July 22 announcement date for Samsung’s next round of foldables, so if we hear or see another rumor hinting at the Ultra brand coming to the Galaxy Z Fold, it could add credibility to this leak. We’ll be paying close attention over the next few weeks to see if anything evolves, so stay tuned.

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Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.