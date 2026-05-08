(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to arrive this summer

⚙️ The phone is rumored to come with minor upgrades compared to the Fold 7

👀 It’ll launch alongside two other foldables

🧠 We’ve been tracking rumors, and we have an idea of when it could come out

📅 Here’s what we’ve heard about the Z Fold 8’s release date

Samsung is sticking to its guns and releasing yet another folding phone this year. The company’s been on a roll over the past few years, delivering upgraded versions of its folding phones that regularly bring the bleeding-edge form factor to new heights. This year, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to debut, and we might know when it’s gonna come out.

The Z Fold 8 is rumored to be a minor upgrade over the Fold 7. It’ll maintain the same general look as last year’s foldable with 6.5-inch and 8-inch screens, square corners, and flat sides. It might be a bit thicker, though, to accommodate two things: a larger 5,000mAh battery and S Pen support, something Samsung dropped last year to the dismay of many. The phone is also expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a new 50MP camera.

But when is it coming out? We’ve been tracking a lot of the rumors swirling around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date, and we have a pretty good idea of when Samsung will launch it (assuming history is any indication, which it usually is).

Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumored announcement date

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

A report from Korea Economic Times says that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be announced on July 22, a date that lines up with previous Galaxy Z launches. The phone will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPhone Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung usually hosts its Galaxy Unpacked events in mid-July to announce new foldables, so this timing makes sense for the company. Where the announcement will take place is another question; the report mentions London as the destination, but Samsung often hosts these events in New York City. That being said, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held close to July 22 in New York and New Jersey, so Samsung might want to avoid the East Coast of the United States to prevent any travel issues for journalists and influencers alike. So, London it is.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumored release date

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Following the announcement date, Samsung will typically put its foldables up for preorder for a couple of weeks, then release them. Last year, the Fold 7 was announced on July 9 and launched on July 25 (16 days later). In 2024, the Fold 6 was announced on July 10 and launched on July 24 (14 days later).

If Samsung follows a similar timeline for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch, we can expect the phone to launch on August 5 or 7. That’s a good bit later than Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Z launches, but that could also be due to a schedule shift caused by the Galaxy S26 release date was, which was much later than usual.

Will there be any delays?

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Speaking of which, so far, we haven’t heard anything about Samsung delaying the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The same goes for the mysterious Wide Fold and Flip 8. All three phones will likely launch at the same time after being unveiled on July 22. Of course, we’ll update this article if we hear anything different.

Our Galaxy Z Fold 8 coverage continues

We’re tracking all of the latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaks, rumors, and more leading up to the launch date. Subscribe so you don’t miss out on anything.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.