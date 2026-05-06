(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just leaked two of its upcoming foldables in its own software

🤳 The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and rumored Galaxy Z Wide Fold have popped up in new renders

👀 They look just like previous leaks of both phones we’ve seen in the past

📐 The Z Fold 8 will be a lot taller than the Wide Fold, while the latter will be much wider for watching movies and videos

📅 Samsung is expected to announce both devices on July 22

Samsung has three new folding phones coming out this summer, and One UI 9 has just given us a glimpse at the two biggest ones. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold have surfaced in renderings hidden within One UI 9’s source code, as spotted by publications like Android Authority. We also get a look at the devices courtesy of The Cipher Project on Telegram, which shared a few more renders.

The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 is on the left, while the mysterious Wide Fold is on the right. (Credit: Android Authority)

These renders don’t necessarily reveal anything we didn’t know about before, but they do confirm some of our suspicions. The Z Fold 8 will maintain a very familiar design, one that we saw last year with the Fold 7. It could be a bit thicker this time around to fit a larger 5,000mAh and S Pen support, something that the Fold 7 dropped to the dismay of many users.

The phone is expected to have the same 6.5-inch and 8-inch displays, while getting internal upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 45W charging. It also might get a new 50MP main camera sensor.

(Credit: The Cipher Project / Telegram)

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Wide Fold will be Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPhone Ultra, sporting a much wider 7.6-inch folding screen with a stubbier 5.4-inch cover display. There will only be two cameras on the back instead of three, and it’s expected to retain many of the design characteristics of the Fold 8, just on a different scale. It’s also rumored to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and a battery somewhere around 4,800-5,000mAh.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will both drop on July 22 at an Unpacked event. Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 8 on the same day.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.