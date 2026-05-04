(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is reportedly shrinking the size of the Galaxy Z Flip 8

⚖️ While the screens will be the same, the form factor could shed a bit of weight

🤏 This could also lead to a smaller display crease

⚙️ Other rumors suggest the specs will be hardly different compared to last year

📅 Samsung is expected to announce the Z Flip 8 this July

Samsung is working on the successor to last year’s excellent Galaxy Z Flip 7, and we’re hearing it could be lighter with a smaller crease. Leaker Lanzuk (via 9to5Google) says that the new Galaxy Z Flip 8 will come with a new hinge mechanism. No specific details were given, but it sounds like it’ll be lighter and lead to less of a crease.

The mechanism will shave about eight grams of weight from the Z Flip 8, dropping the phone from 188g to 180g. Samsung’s Z Flip series has always been light to hold, so it’s nice to see that it’ll get even lighter, while the Motorola Razr Ultra remains a heftier 199g.

Meanwhile, the new hinge will also reportedly give way to a smaller crease. How much smaller the crease is going to get is unclear, but it’s nice to see Samsung making progress to eliminate it. We expect Apple to get the closest to having no display crease on a foldable with the iPhone Ultra later this year, but we’ll have to see how close Samsung gets when the Flip 8 comes out.

Previous rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will look more or less like the Flip 7, with a design that’s about 0.5mm thinner and a tad wider. The screens will likely remain the same at 6.9 inches for the main display and 4.1 inches for the cover, while the battery and camera specs will also remain unchanged. So far, it only sounds like Samsung will be swapping out one internal for a new one: the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the 8 Elite Gen 5. Beyond that, it’ll be almost identical to the Flip 7.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 8 sometime this summer, likely in July, like in years past. It’ll debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold Wide.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.