(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google’s Pixel 11 lineup just got leaked in a big way

⚙️ The specs for all four Pixel 11 devices have allegedly surfaced

👀 The devices will reportedly come with less RAM, new cameras, and the Tensor G6 processor

🌟 Previous rumors suggest they’ll also come with “Pixel Glow,” which lights up the back of your phone when you get a notification

📅 Google is expected to announce the Pixel 11 series later this summer

Google has four new phones coming out later this year, and we just got our first look at their specs. The Pixel 11 lineup has leaked in a massive new post from Mystic Leaks, who has shared accurate information on Pixel devices in the past. The Telegram post highlights some of the biggest changes coming to Google’s Pixel lineup, including one change that perfectly reflects the state of technology right now.

We’re talking, of course, about less RAM. Across the lineup, the Pixel 11 is said to come with less RAM than the Pixel 10 family. Specifically, the Pixel 11 will go from 12GB to 8GB, while the Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold will go from 16GB to 12GB. This is likely due to the ever-rising costs of RAM across the industry amidst the growing popularity of AI and the need for more data centers.

Being someone who’s tested phones for years, I can tell you that you don’t necessarily need 16GB of RAM in your phone. Unless you have a million things running at once, 8-12GB is generally fine, especially on Pixel phones which are always well-optimized.

On a lighter note, Google is rumored to upgrade the camera hardware on the Pixel 11 family. Specifically, the Pixel 11 could get a new 50MP sensor, the Pixel 11 Pro could get new main and telephoto sensors, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will reportedly get an upgraded main camera. It’s been a while since Google has updated the hardware of its smartphone cameras, so this is pretty exciting news.

The Pixel 11 line will use the Tensor G6 processor, according to Mystic Leaks, which will also incorporate a new modem and finally ditch Samsung’s, something that’s needed changing for quite some time given user complaints of connectivity issues on Pixel phones.

Battery sizes are also listed, but it’s unclear what their final capacities will be marketed as. Across the board, the sizes are technically smaller than what Google included in the Pixel 10 family, but Mystic Leaks annotates each as the “minimal capacity,” which means the battery will either meet or exceed the specified amount after it’s produced. Until we hear something else, it’s safe to assume the battery sizes will be the same as last year.

An AI-generated render of what the Pixel 11 could look like with Pixel Glow, according to Mysic Leaks.

Finally, the leaker corroborates previous reports that the temperature sensor on the back of the Pixel 11 family will be replaced by Pixel Glow. It’s a new system of lights embedded in the camera bar that’ll pulsate when you get a notification or if you trigger Gemini. It’s similar to Nothing’s Glyph interface on the back of its phones.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 11 series later this summer, likely in August like it’s done in years past.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.