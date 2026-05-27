😎 Xreal has launched some highly customizable and surprisingly affordable AR glasses

🤔 The a01 are part of a new Xreal sub brand – X by Xreal

🪶 They have swappable front frames, multiple nose pad options, and weigh just 62g

👀 They also pack in 1600 nits of brightness, HDR10 support, and start from just $299

Xreal has launched a new sub-brand, X by Xreal, that’s squarely focused on more stylish and surprisingly affordable AR glasses, and we’ve gotten a look at its first model.

Dubbed the a01, these glasses weigh just 62g, making them the lightest glasses of their kind by quite some way. This low mass has been achieved with a lightweight nylon body, slimmer lenses, thinner temples and adaptive hinges.

They also come with interchangeable front frames to allow users to choose one based on their preference, their outfit, or for any other reason

If that wasn’t enough customization, Xreal is also providing multiple nose-pad options for these glasses, and is giving users the chance to 3D print their own front frame accessories for even more personalization.

At the heart of the a01 is a 1600 nit HDR10 display for sharp and bright images for games, apps, and media, plus they support transparent and immersive viewing modes so you can stay aware of your surroundings while watching content or choose to immerse yourself fully. They have a 50-degree FOV, 120Hz refresh rate, although there’s no resolution listed on the xbx website.

Xreal has also added a new anti-shake mode with these glasses, with an algorithm working to keep images and video stable without sacrificing colour or sharpness.

The key thing with the a01 is that they’re starting at just $299, making these an especially affordable (and fashionable) entry into the world of smart glasses that could just push them into the mainstream. For now, they’re only available in China, but a global release is likely.

Alongside these new models, the brand has made some real strides in the smart glasses space, with the likes of the XReal 1S that were also announced at CES 2026. These feature 3D spatial tech, a 52-degree FOV, 1200p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and retail for $449.

Likewise, the brand recently permanently cut the price of its flagship XReal One Pro by $100 to make them $599, and the gaming-grade ROG XReal R1 has recently gone up for pre-order.

Up next: Google’s new AI glasses rival Meta Ray-Bans with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster designs

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.