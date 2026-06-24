(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is using brand-new colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, according to leaks

🟣 The Fold 8 will reportedly come in new “Lavender” and “Pistachio” finishes

🟢 The Fold 8 Ultra could ship in “Green Shadow” and “Violet Shadow” for a premium touch

🩷 There’s also a new “Pink” finish for the Galaxy Z Flip 8

👀 We’re also getting our first look at the wallpapers for Samsung’s new devices

📅 The Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to debut on July 22

Samsung is due to release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the next few weeks, and we’re learning what colors it’ll come in thanks to a new leak. Ice Universe has corroborated a rumor from Digital Citizen, listing all of the colors that the Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 will ship in, and it sounds like we’ll be getting some brand-new shades.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will ship in two new colors: Lavender and Pistachio. Meanwhile, the higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will come in Green Shadow and Violet Shadow, both of which sound like darker, richer versions of the colors for the regular Fold 8. It could be an interesting way Samsung differentiates the devices beyond the varying form factors.

Then there’s the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which is said to come in Mint and Pink finishes. We don’t typically see pink Flip phones from Samsung, so that would be a refreshing change of pace. All three of the new foldables will come in less-interesting Cream and Graphite finishes, according to the rumor, as is usually the case for Samsung’s phones.

If that wasn’t enough, the wallpapers for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 also leaked on X, revealing the accent colors that’ll pair with each finish. They look a lot like previous wallpapers we’ve seen on Samsung’s foldables, with sleek animations that bring them to life when you unfold your phone.

As of now, we haven’t seen any of the official Galaxy Z Fold 8 colors ourselves, but given how quickly everything seems to be leaking lately, it’s only a matter of time until we see them in the flesh.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 at an event in London on July 22. The Fold 8 will take on a shorter, wider form factor to compete with the iPhone Fold, while the Fold 8 Ultra will carry the Fold 7’s design with a bigger battery and upgraded cameras. The Flip 8 will look mostly the same and come with some under-the-hood improvements, like a new chip.

We’ll keep you posted on any leaks in the meantime. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.