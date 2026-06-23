(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series next month

2️⃣ Rumors say there are two versions: one regular Fold 8 that’s wider than ever, and one taller version called Fold 8 Ultra

⚙️ Both will have the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, upgraded cameras, and more

💰 The big question is: how much will they cost?

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next month, and one of the biggest questions around the new device is how much it’ll cost.

That question pops up every year like clockwork, but it’s been front of mind especially this year. Samsung is rumored to ship not one, but two different Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphones. One will share a similar design to last year and be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while a wider version of the device will also be offered and tout the normal Fold 8 branding, serving as a direct alternative to Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold.

Because of this, no one can really tell what the price of either device will be. Will Samsung start the normal Fold 8 at $1,999 like the Fold 7 and increase the price of the Fold 8 Ultra? Will the wider version be cheaper than last year? Could we see higher prices across the board?

Here’s what the latest rumors are saying about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 price.

How much will the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra cost?

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

💰 Identical to the Fold 7 (hopefully). So far, it sounds like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will cost the same as the Z Fold 7 from last year. That means the phone will start at $1,999 for the base model, which is expected to come with 256GB of storage. A step up will get you 512GB for $2,199, while the 1TB version will cost $2,499. Samsung always has insane trade-in deals and promotions around its new devices, too, so there’s a good chance you won’t pay full price if you buy the Fold 8 Ultra at launch time.

How much will the Galaxy Z Fold 8 cost?

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

⬇️ Lower than the Ultra. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy Z Fold 8 could actually be cheaper than the Fold 7 was last year. Rumors suggest that the wider Fold 8 could start somewhere between $1,799 and $1,999, although an exact price is unclear. We expect the phone to come with at least 256GB of storage as well. That potential $200 difference will reportedly equate to one less camera, a slightly smaller battery, and a stubbier design than the Fold 8 Ultra, according to the leaks we’ve seen.

Potential price hikes

💾 RAM and storage leave a lot of questions. Of course, anything is possible in the world of RAMageddon. With RAM prices soaring through the roof and storage getting pricier for manufacturers, Samsung could wind up having to increase the price of both Fold 8 models and contradict all our expectations. Even Apple will need to increase prices at some point due to the supply constraints throughout the industry. While it’d be nice to see Samsung stick to similar price points as last year, don’t be surprised if the price winds up being higher across the board.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date rumors

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 at an Unpacked event on July 22. The phones will look very similar to what we’re used to seeing from Samsung’s foldable line. The Fold 8 Ultra will share a nearly identical design to the Fold 7, save for a slightly thicker form factor to fit a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the regular Fold 8 will switch to a 4:3 aspect ratio for the cover screen, making it much shorter and wider. The Flip 8 will more or less look exactly like the Fold 7, save for some new colors.

All three phones are expected to ship sometime after July 22. Given that Samsung generally waits a bit more than a week to release phones it announces, there’s a good chance they’ll hit the market at the beginning of August. We’ll keep you posted as more leaks and rumors pop up ahead of the event.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.