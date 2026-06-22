💰 The Steam Machine starts at $1,049 for the 512GB model

🎮 It climbs to $1,428 for the 2TB version bundled with a Steam Controller

🗓️ Sign-ups are live right now on Steam and close Thursday, June 25 at 10am PT / 1pm ET, after which Valve randomizes the queue

📦 Seeing ‘Out of Stock’? Don’t panic – not a single Steam Machine has sold yet. You’re reserving a spot, not buying a unit

🛒 Purchase invites start going out June 29, with the Steam Machine officially launching June 30

I’ve spent enough years chasing PS5 restocks to know exactly what a panicked “Out of Stock” screenshot does to a group chat. So let me get the most important thing out of the way first: if you’re staring at the sold-out Steam Machine pre-order page right now, you have not missed your chance. Valve hasn’t sold one yet.

After months of leaks, benchmark spills, and price predictions that kept creeping upward, Valve has finally confirmed what the Steam Machine costs – and how you actually get one.

The short version: it’s pricey, it’s a reservation system, and the clock is already ticking.

Steam Machine price: every configuration

Valve is selling the Steam Machine in four flavors. Here’s the full official price list:

Steam Machine 512GB – $1,049

Steam Machine 512GB + Steam Controller bundle – $1,128

Steam Machine 2TB – $1,349 (includes two extra faceplates: red fabric and solid walnut)

Steam Machine 2TB + Steam Controller bundle – $1,428 (includes two extra faceplates: red fabric and solid walnut)

Worth noting: the headline $1,428 figure is the 2TB model paired with a Steam Controller, not the 2TB on its own. If you already own a controller, the standalone 2TB at $1,349 is the one to eye.

It’s a far cry from the sub-$700 dream a lot of us were holding onto a year ago. Valve isn’t hiding from that, either – the company said its original pricing goal is “no longer viable” thanks to the component crisis that’s been squeezing memory prices across the entire industry. It’s the same storm that forced an almost 50% price hike on the Steam Deck, so while four figures sting, it isn’t exactly a shock to readers of The Shortcut.

Steam Machine 512GB specs

Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T

Semi-custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs

16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

512GB NVMe SSD, microSD card slot

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit ethernet

Integrated Steam Controller wireless adapter

Small form factor, ~6 inch cube

SteamOS 3

Steam Machine 2TB + controller specs

Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C / 12T

Semi-custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs

16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

2TB NVMe SSD, microSD card slot

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit ethernet

Integrated Steam Controller wireless adapter

Small form factor, ~6 inch cube

SteamOS 3

Extra faceplates - red fabric and solid walnut

This bundle includes Steam Controller

Why your Steam Machine page says ‘Out of Stock’

Here’s the part that always causes a group-chat panic. Right now, every Steam Machine configuration shows as unavailable to buy – but that’s by design, not because units have sold out.

Valve isn’t doing a traditional first-come, first-served pre-order. Instead, it’s running a reservation system built to keep scalpers from hoovering up the entire launch run (a lesson learned the hard way after the Steam Controller sold out in under 30 minutes). So the “Out of Stock” badge really means “not on sale yet.” You can’t check out today, no matter who you are. What you can do is get in line.

How to reserve a Steam Machine

The steps are simple, but the timing matters:

Sign up now on Steam for whichever model (or models) you want. You can register interest in more than one config to boost your odds. Sign-ups close Thursday, June 25 at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that moment, Valve closes the list and runs a one-time randomization to set the order – so refreshing at 9:59am gives you no advantage over someone who signed up Monday. Watch your inbox on June 25. You’ll get one of two emails: either you’ve landed a reservation with a Steam Machine held in your name, or you’re on the waitlist for when more units free up. Buying starts June 29. Valve sends the first batch of purchase invites that day and works down the queue as stock allows, with the Steam Machine officially launching June 30.

One eligibility catch to know before you get your hopes up: you’ll need a Steam account in good standing with at least one purchase made before April 27, 2026. Fresh accounts made just to grab a unit won’t cut it – another anti-scalper guardrail.

Regions are handled separately, too, with distinct lists for North America, the UK/EU, and Australia. So you’re competing for Steam Machine pre-orders on a local-ish level.